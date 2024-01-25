Lockhart High School lockdown lifted after threat investigation

A lockdown at Lockhart High School has been lifted following a threat investigation.

The school was placed on lockdown on Thursday for an hour as police investigated a possible threat. In a letter to district parents and staff, Superintendent Mark Estrada gave more details on what sparked the lockdown.

'The reports consisted of a text-message screenshot which included vague details of a threat from an unidentifiable source," Estrada said in the letter. "It circulated and incited fear rapidly among the student body, which prompted Lockhart High School administration to call the lockdown."

The Lockhart Police Department then responded and completed a thorough investigation. The threat was determined to be "non-credible" and the lockdown was lifted at 2:07 p.m.

Nearby Navarro Elementary, Cub House, and Clear Fork Elementary were also placed on "secure" status out of an abundance of caution, says Estrada. The secure status has also been lifted.

"We understand that misinformation rapidly circulated regarding the lockdown, but want to be clear that at no time was any student hurt or injured," said Estrada in the letter.

Estrada also says that the district has a Crisis Intervention Team of professional counselors available to students and staff who may need or want help as a result of the lockdown.

