Lockhart man wanted for shooting arrested in Kyle

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lockhart this week was arrested in Kyle, police said.

Police said on April 24, around 6:30 p.m., officers found 22-year-old John Marquise Hall, of Lockhart, driving in the 5400 block of FM 1626.

Hall had active warrants stemming from a 2024 incident. He was also a person of interest in a shooting in Lockhart on April 23.

When officers tried to pull him over, he fled. He lost control of his car and then ran into a wooded area near the 1400 block of Bunton Creed Rd.

Hall was later found barricaded inside a building, and then surrendered without incident.

He was taken into custody.

In addition to the arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Hall is now facing more charges from the Kyle Police Department.

Those charges include: evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, possession of marijuana, interference with public duties, accident involving damage, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lockhart shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Lockhart on April 23.

Lockhart police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Braden St. near North Pecos Park for a shooting.

Police said they are looking for four suspects that ran from the scene. They were believed to be driving a black Kia sedan.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

This is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or possible suspects is asked to call Det. Campbell at 512-398-4401 ext. 290.