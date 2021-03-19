Lockhart photographer teams up with student-athletes for Kinetic Kids

A Central Texas photographer is teaming up with local student-athletes to raise money for a local charity that helps children with special needs.

Kinetic Kids provides more than 200 programs including sports and other recreational activities for kids with disabilities, but the nonprofit is facing a 30 percent budget shortfall this year because the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel many of their fundraising events.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

So Lockhart photographer Jennifer Lindberg has stepped in to help. She is photographing student-athletes for a $50 donation to Kinetic Kids and will publish the pictures in a book called "Reach: Celebrating Student-Athletes of Central Texas." Lindberg hopes to raise $5,000 for Kinetic Kids.

"For the past 10 years, I've been working every year on an annual report project - photographing people with disabilities at work all over Texas," Lindberg said. "And, so it made me more aware of the need for more opportunities for people with all kinds of abilities need to participate more fully in society."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Lindberg's goal is to photograph 100 student-athletes and needs another 50 to participate.

Advertisement

To learn more about Lindberg and her project, click here.