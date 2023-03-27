Lone Star Circle of Care to offer free mobile mammogram screenings

Goodwill of Central Texas is partnering with Lone Star Circle of Care to help detect breast cancer.

According to the CDC, each year about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men; and approximately 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer.

The Big Pink Bus will be at the Goodwill Community Center, located at 1015 Norwood Park Blvd., Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can get your screening mammogram onboard the Big Pink Bus if you:

Are age 40 and older

Are uninsured, or have coverage from MAP, MAP Basic, or select commercial insurance

Have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

Are not pregnant or breastfeeding

Are not experiencing breast issues such as lumps, discharge, or pain

Can independently walk up and down stairs

To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-PINK-BUS. For more information on the program, click here.