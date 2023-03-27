Lone Star Circle of Care to offer mobile mammogram screenings

Goodwill of Central Texas is partnering with Lone Star Circle of Care to help detect breast cancer.

According to the CDC, each year about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men; and approximately 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer.

The Big Pink Bus will be at the Goodwill Community Center, located at 1015 Norwood Park Blvd., Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free and low-cost mammograms will be offered on the Big Pink Bus, however, not everyone can get one free.

If patients are insured, there is typically no cost to have an annual screening mammogram. However, it is recommended to contact health insurance to verify health care benefits and potential costs based on the patient’s particular health care plan.

If patients do not have health insurance, the Big Pink Bus can help determine if they qualify for a sliding scale fee or other financial assistance.

You can get your screening mammogram onboard the Big Pink Bus if you:

Are age 40 and older

Are uninsured, or have coverage from MAP, MAP Basic, or select commercial insurance

Have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

Are not pregnant or breastfeeding

Are not experiencing breast issues such as lumps, discharge, or pain

Can independently walk up and down stairs

To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-PINK-BUS. For more information on the program, click here.