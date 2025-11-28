Lone Star Showdown: Texas A&M Corps of Cadets March on South Congress Avenue

The Brief Aggies are bringing a tradition back to Austin for the first time since 2010 The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets March will go down South Congress Avenue before the game against the Texas Longhorns



The Lone Star Showdown returns to Austin and besides the game there will be a Texas A&M tradition.

Timeline:

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will march down South Congress Avenue beginning at 1 p.m.

The march will go past a reviewing stand located at Congress and 7th Street.

It will end at Congress and West 11th Street.

By the numbers:

The cadets last marched through Austin in 2010.

The march will include 2,400-plus members of the Corps of Cadets, the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, Texas A&M’s mascot, Reveille X, and Parsons Mounted Cavalry.

The backstory:

The Corps of Cadets dates its origins to the establishment of Texas A&M in 1876.

As the Keepers of The Spirit and the Guardians of Tradition, members of the Corps play a key role in upholding several Texas A&M traditions.

The Corps of Cadets is considered one of the nation’s most unique leadership development programs and is home to students from all majors, interests and backgrounds.

The university says that though the Corps experience is deeply rooted in its iconic, military-based cultural model, the skills that cadets develop in the program are applicable in every professional environment.