Long Center announces lineup for second annual free concert series 'The Drop-in'

The Long Center for the Performing Arts announced the lineup for The Drop-In, the second annual free concert series.

The 12-show series will showcase a diverse lineup of Austin's emerging local artists every Thursday night from May 26 - August 11 at the Long Center’s Hartman Concert Lawn.

Tickets for The Drop-in are free and can be reserved for the first show on May 20 for Long Center members and May 23 for the public. To get tickets, click here.

Tickets are limited, so guests are encouraged to become a Long Center member in order to reserve their spot before the public.

Artists will be announced every Friday in the week leading up to their performance via Long Center & ACL Radio socials.

"We launched this series last year to provide our community with a safe space to enjoy music in the heart of downtown, as well as to provide a platform for local artists during an uncertain time for Austin’s live music scene," said Cory Baker, Long Center President & CEO. "Access to free, live music is what makes our city so special, and we are excited to expand this series in its second year. Throughout the summer, Austinites and visitors alike can expect to see some of their favorite sets and maybe even discover their new favorite band."

The lineup, listed in alphabetical order, includes David Garza, David Ramirez, Geto Gala, James Robinson, Jeska and the Vanity Project, Luna Luna, Money Chicha, Natalie Price, Nuevo, The Octopus Project, The Past Lives, Ruthie Foster, San Gabriel, Sharon Silva, Sweet Spirit, and Think No Think.

Select dates have been programmed in partnership with local nonprofit Black Fret, whose mission is to enable the creation and performance of new music.

Doors for each show will open at 7 p.m. with music kicking off at 8 p.m. The summer series will also feature activations, food options, and a full bar.

For more information, click here.