LOOKING FOR AMY: Tiff's Treats searching for its first customer

Tiff's Treats is celebrating its 22nd anniversary and it's hoping to treat its first customer named Amy and give her a treat!

Co-owners Tiffany Chen and Leon Chen are hoping to reward Amy with free cookies for a year.

Tiff's Treats started out of Tiffany and Leon's apartment at the University of Texas in Austin. Tiffany says for the first couple of days no one placed an order but on the third day, Amy made an order and Leon delivered her order and got a $5 tip.

Leon says he thinks they probably would've just quit the business if it wasn't for Amy's order so they've always wanted to find her and show their appreciation.

The Chens say they only remember a few details about Amy, like that she was blond and lived at University Towers in January 1999. If you think you're Amy or you know who Amy is they say to contact them via their social platforms.

