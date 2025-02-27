L'Oreal Stepney: Gov. Abbott defends TWDB leader after accusations of DEI hiring practices

The Brief Texas Water Development Board Chair L'Oreal Stepney was brought to tears after accusations of race-based hiring practices Rep. Brian Harrison repeatedly questioned the board's hiring decisions, claiming there were race-based hiring policies



The leader of the state's water supply was in tears after accusations of race-based hiring practices.

After the hearing at the Texas Capitol, Governor Abbott came to the defense of the Texas Water Development Board Chair, L'Oreal Stepney.

The backstory:

The TWDB chair testified in front of a Texas House Appropriations subcommittee on Thursday.

Representative Brian Harrison repeatedly questioned the board's hiring decisions, claiming there were race-based hiring policies. However, TWDB leadership said they are following Governor Abbott's executive orders.

Stepney: "If there are things that aren't where they need to be in our policies and procedures, we need to take a look at them and we will."

Harrison: "That I agree with, and I plain language read your document, and boy, I don't know any other way to read this. Race is being used in employment determinations."

Harrison added: "So why do you have this in your strategic plan, and have you been in fact engaged in race-based employment determinations to mirror society in general?"

The DEI questioning continued by Harrison, and it resulted in Stepney crying.

Stepney: "But what have I done? I have protected the drinking water supply of 31 million Texans."

Stepney added, "I don't mind tough questions. I never get this emotional. I can't even believe I'm saying all of this right now. And what have I done?

What they're saying:

Rep. Harrison posted on X Thursday evening following the incident.

Gov. Abbott and several other state leaders commented on what happened during the hearing.

Abbott said in part, "There is no one better and no one I have more confidence in to lead and implement our water solutions than TWDB chairwoman L'Oreal Stepney."