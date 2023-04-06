Lori Vallow murder trial day 4: Jury selection resumes, opening statements set for next week

Thursday marks Day 4 in the murder trial of Lori Vallow, a former Arizona mom accused of killing her kids in Idaho.

The court is still working on locking down a jury in Ada County.

On the third day of jury selections, the pool for potential jurors grew by nine – now at 39. Only a few more are needed before 42 are boiled down to the final 18.

Jury selection is expected to pick up at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In the meantime, people with interest in this case have been sitting in on the process due to a courtroom camera ban, including residents, podcasters and even an author who knows a lot about Vallow.

About 20 members of the press watched jury selection continue in Ada County, but nearly as many members of the public watched as well.

Opening statements are expected to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in Idaho.

There may also be a ruling on whether the victims' grandparents can be allowed in the courtroom for the trial.

Vallow is ready to stand trial for the murder of her two kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She's also accused of conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep.

Tammy was married to Chad Daybell, a fictional author who wrote about doomsday stories.

Investigators say Lori and Chad were in the midst of an affair when these tragedies unfolded. They met at a 2018 conference for "doomsday peppers," and police say they made it a mission to rid the world of zombies and prepare for the second coming of Christ, identifying the three victims as dark spirits.

Lori left Arizona with her kids to be closer to Chad in the fall of 2019, and Chandler Police allege that she conspired in the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow - the start of a trail of death.