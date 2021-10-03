Lost something at ACL? Check their virtual lost and found box

Went to the Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend and noticed you're missing something? You're not alone.

The ACL staff has found nearly 400 items already in weekend one including ID's, keys, phones, and LOTS of sunglasses.

In an effort to make claiming these items as effortless as possible, the event staff has created a website where they have posted the items. To make a claim you will have to submit some sort of identifying information about yourself or the item to confirm you are the owner.

You can check out their "virtual lost and found" and make a claim for your missing items HERE.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter