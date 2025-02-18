Lotto Texas ticket sold in Austin wins $83.5 million prize
AUSTIN - A Lotto Texas ticket sold in north Austin won a $83.5 million prize in Monday night's drawing.
What we know:
The lucky winner matched all six numbers in Monday's Lotto Texas drawing; 19, 21, 25, 45, 47, 52.
The winning ticket was sold at the Winners Corner TX LLC store on Rockwood Lane.
The winner picked their own numbers and chose the cash option.
The estimated $83.5 million jackpot was the fifth-largest in the history of Lotto Texas.
What we don't know:
The identity of the winner is not known.
In Texas, a lottery winner can choose to remain anonymous when they claim their prize.
Largest Lotto Texas Jackpots
- $145 million - June 19, 2024 (Winning ticket sold in El Paso)
- $97 million - May 29, 2010 (Winning ticket sold in Dallas)
- $95 million - April 22, 2023 (Winning ticket sold in Colleyville)
- $85 million - March 7, 2001 (Winning ticket sold in Austin)
- $83.5 million - February 17, 2025 (Winning ticket sold in Austin)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery.