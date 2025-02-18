Lotto Texas ticket sold in Austin wins $83.5 million prize

article

The Brief A $83.5 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold in North Austin. The winner matched all 6 numbers in Monday night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the Winners Corner TX LLC store on Rockwood Lane



A Lotto Texas ticket sold in north Austin won a $83.5 million prize in Monday night's drawing.

What we know:

The lucky winner matched all six numbers in Monday's Lotto Texas drawing; 19, 21, 25, 45, 47, 52.

The winning ticket was sold at the Winners Corner TX LLC store on Rockwood Lane.

The winner picked their own numbers and chose the cash option.

The estimated $83.5 million jackpot was the fifth-largest in the history of Lotto Texas.

What we don't know:

The identity of the winner is not known.

In Texas, a lottery winner can choose to remain anonymous when they claim their prize.

Largest Lotto Texas Jackpots

$145 million - June 19, 2024 (Winning ticket sold in El Paso)

$97 million - May 29, 2010 (Winning ticket sold in Dallas)

$95 million - April 22, 2023 (Winning ticket sold in Colleyville)

$85 million - March 7, 2001 (Winning ticket sold in Austin)

$83.5 million - February 17, 2025 (Winning ticket sold in Austin)