Lotto Texas ticket sold in Austin wins $83.5 million prize

Published  February 18, 2025 12:59pm CST
The Brief

    • A $83.5 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold in North Austin.
    • The winner matched all 6 numbers in Monday night's drawing.
    • The ticket was sold at the Winners Corner TX LLC store on Rockwood Lane

AUSTIN - A Lotto Texas ticket sold in north Austin won a $83.5 million prize in Monday night's drawing.

What we know:

The lucky winner matched all six numbers in Monday's Lotto Texas drawing; 19, 21, 25, 45, 47, 52. 

The winning ticket was sold at the Winners Corner TX LLC store on Rockwood Lane.

The winner picked their own numbers and chose the cash option.

The estimated $83.5 million jackpot was the fifth-largest in the history of Lotto Texas.

What we don't know:

The identity of the winner is not known.

In Texas, a lottery winner can choose to remain anonymous when they claim their prize.

Largest Lotto Texas Jackpots

  • $145 million - June 19, 2024 (Winning ticket sold in El Paso)
  • $97 million  - May 29, 2010 (Winning ticket sold in Dallas)
  • $95 million - April 22, 2023 (Winning ticket sold in Colleyville)
  • $85 million - March 7, 2001 (Winning ticket sold in Austin)
  • $83.5 million - February 17, 2025 (Winning ticket sold in Austin)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery.

