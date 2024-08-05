Austin resident plans to retire after winning $29M Lotto Texas jackpot

article

An Austin resident is now planning to retire after winning a $29 million prize playing Lotto Texas, lottery officials say.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, had a Quick Pick ticket that matched all six numbers during the June 24 Lotto Texas drawing.

The winner purchased the ticket from the Salt Springs Xpress on Salt Springs Drive while on their day off.

The lucky Texan told the Texas Lottery that they had won small prizes in the past, but nothing like this.

They chose the cash option, meaning they will take home $16,643,761.41 before taxes.

The winner said they plan to "retire and enjoy the rest of my life" with the money from the win.