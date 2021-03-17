Lowe's set to fill more than 500 jobs in Central Texas area

Lowe's announced in a press release today it intends to hire more than 500 employees in seasonal and permanent roles.

Lowe's issued a statement saying:

To better serve customers during home improvement’s busiest season, Lowe’s plans to hire more than 525 associates across its stores in Austin as part of its plan to add more than 50,000 associates nationwide this spring.

Lowe’s says it is hiring seasonal and year-round part-time and full-time retail associates, building on the more than 90,000 associates hired into permanent roles over the past year.

Whether on the sales floor, as a cashier at checkout, or stocking merchandise, Lowe’s says associates provide customers with essential products and knowledge.

Lowe's says all hourly associates are eligible for the quarterly profit-sharing bonuses, which were paid to 100 percent of U.S. stores in the first three quarters of this year.

Lowe’s says it offers career advancement opportunities at all levels and provides on-the-job learning with innovative tools, including an app that delivers customized product training in the aisles to ensure associates in all roles have the knowledge to confidently help customers.

All hourly associates benefit from competitive pay and can take advantage of comprehensive health and wellness benefits that support their total wellbeing, according to Lowe's. Benefits range from health, vision, and dental insurance to tuition reimbursement, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, and paid volunteer time.

Lowe’s committed more than $150 million to support its communities last year and is a military-friendly and equal opportunity employer. For the third year in a row, Lowe’s has been named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign.

Job seekers can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.