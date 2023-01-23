Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments.

He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."

Patrick added, "Our committees have worked long hours throughout the interim to prepare for this session. The senators’ commitment to public service is unwavering and I am proud to serve the people of Texas alongside them. It is a team effort and we are ready to do the work Texans expect of us."

Here's a list of new committee appointments for the state's 88th Legislative Session:

Senate Committee on Administration

Bob Hall, Chair

Drew Springer, Vice Chair

Carol Alvarado

Nathan Johnson

José Menéndez

Mayes Middleton

Tan Parker

Senate Committee on Border Security

Brian Birdwell, Chair

Peter Flores, Vice Chair

César Blanco

Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa

Phil King

Senate Committee on Business and Commerce

Charles Schwertner, Chair

Phil King, Vice Chair

Brian Birdwell

Donna Campbell

Brandon Creighton

Nathan Johnson

Lois Kolkhorst

José Menéndez

Mayes Middleton

Robert Nichols

Judith Zaffirini

Senate Committee on Criminal Justice

John Whitmire, Chair

Peter Flores, Vice Chair

Paul Bettencourt

Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa

Joan Huffman

Phil King

Borris Miles

Senate Committee on Education

Brandon Creighton, Chair

Donna Campbell, Vice Chair

Paul Bettencourt

Brian Birdwell

Peter Flores

Phil King

Morgan LaMantia

José Menéndez

Mayes Middleton

Tan Parker

Angela Paxton

Drew Springer

Royce West

Senate Committee on Education, Subcommittee on Higher Education

Brandon Creighton, Chair

Mayes Middleton, Vice Chair

Phil King

Drew Springer

Royce West

Senate Committee on Finance

Joan Huffman, Chair

Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Vice Chair

Paul Bettencourt

Donna Campbell

Brandon Creighton

Peter Flores

Bob Hall

Kelly Hancock

Bryan Hughes

Lois Kolkhorst

Robert Nichols

Angela Paxton

Charles Perry

Charles Schwertner

Royce West

John Whitmire

Judith Zaffirini

Senate Committee on Health and Human Services

Lois Kolkhorst, Chair

Charles Perry, Vice Chair

César Blanco

Bob Hall

Kelly Hancock

Bryan Hughes

Morgan LaMantia

Borris Miles

Kevin Sparks

Senate Committee on Jurisprudence

Bryan Hughes, Chair

Nathan Johnson, Vice Chair

Brandon Creighton

Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa

Mayes Middleton

Senate Committee on Local Government

Paul Bettencourt, Chair

Drew Springer, Vice Chair

Sarah Eckhardt

Roland Gutierrez

Bob Hall

Robert Nichols

Tan Parker

Angela Paxton

Royce West

Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development

Brian Birdwell, Chair

Judith Zaffirini, Vice Chair

Carol Alvarado

César Blanco

Kelly Hancock

Bryan Hughes

Lois Kolkhorst

Borris Miles

Kevin Sparks

Senate Committee on Nominations

Donna Campbell, Chair

Kevin Sparks, Vice Chair

Carol Alvarado

Sarah Eckhardt

Bryan Hughes

Morgan LaMantia

Borris Miles

Angela Paxton

Drew Springer

Senate Committee on State Affairs

Bryan Hughes, Chair

Angela Paxton, Vice Chair

Paul Bettencourt

Brian Birdwell

Morgan LaMantia

José Menéndez

Mayes Middleton

Tan Parker

Charles Perry

Charles Schwertner

Judith Zaffirini

Senate Committee on Transportation

Robert Nichols, Chair

Royce West, Vice Chair

Carol Alvarado

Sarah Eckhardt

Kelly Hancock

Phil King

Borris Miles

Tan Parker

Charles Perry

Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs

Kelly Hancock, Chair

Tan Parker, Vice Chair

César Blanco

Sarah Eckhardt

Roland Gutierrez

Bob Hall

Kevin Sparks

Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs

Charles Perry, Chair

Kelly Hancock, Vice Chair

César Blanco

Pete Flores

Roland Gutierrez

Nathan Johnson

Lois Kolkhorst

Kevin Sparks

Drew Springer

Senate Special Committee on Redistricting