Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments
AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments.
He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."
Patrick added, "Our committees have worked long hours throughout the interim to prepare for this session. The senators’ commitment to public service is unwavering and I am proud to serve the people of Texas alongside them. It is a team effort and we are ready to do the work Texans expect of us."
Here's a list of new committee appointments for the state's 88th Legislative Session:
Senate Committee on Administration
- Bob Hall, Chair
- Drew Springer, Vice Chair
- Carol Alvarado
- Nathan Johnson
- José Menéndez
- Mayes Middleton
- Tan Parker
Senate Committee on Border Security
- Brian Birdwell, Chair
- Peter Flores, Vice Chair
- César Blanco
- Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa
- Phil King
Senate Committee on Business and Commerce
- Charles Schwertner, Chair
- Phil King, Vice Chair
- Brian Birdwell
- Donna Campbell
- Brandon Creighton
- Nathan Johnson
- Lois Kolkhorst
- José Menéndez
- Mayes Middleton
- Robert Nichols
- Judith Zaffirini
Senate Committee on Criminal Justice
- John Whitmire, Chair
- Peter Flores, Vice Chair
- Paul Bettencourt
- Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa
- Joan Huffman
- Phil King
- Borris Miles
Senate Committee on Education
- Brandon Creighton, Chair
- Donna Campbell, Vice Chair
- Paul Bettencourt
- Brian Birdwell
- Peter Flores
- Phil King
- Morgan LaMantia
- José Menéndez
- Mayes Middleton
- Tan Parker
- Angela Paxton
- Drew Springer
- Royce West
Senate Committee on Education, Subcommittee on Higher Education
- Brandon Creighton, Chair
- Mayes Middleton, Vice Chair
- Phil King
- Drew Springer
- Royce West
Senate Committee on Finance
- Joan Huffman, Chair
- Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Vice Chair
- Paul Bettencourt
- Donna Campbell
- Brandon Creighton
- Peter Flores
- Bob Hall
- Kelly Hancock
- Bryan Hughes
- Lois Kolkhorst
- Robert Nichols
- Angela Paxton
- Charles Perry
- Charles Schwertner
- Royce West
- John Whitmire
- Judith Zaffirini
Senate Committee on Health and Human Services
- Lois Kolkhorst, Chair
- Charles Perry, Vice Chair
- César Blanco
- Bob Hall
- Kelly Hancock
- Bryan Hughes
- Morgan LaMantia
- Borris Miles
- Kevin Sparks
Senate Committee on Jurisprudence
- Bryan Hughes, Chair
- Nathan Johnson, Vice Chair
- Brandon Creighton
- Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa
- Mayes Middleton
Senate Committee on Local Government
- Paul Bettencourt, Chair
- Drew Springer, Vice Chair
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Roland Gutierrez
- Bob Hall
- Robert Nichols
- Tan Parker
- Angela Paxton
- Royce West
Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development
- Brian Birdwell, Chair
- Judith Zaffirini, Vice Chair
- Carol Alvarado
- César Blanco
- Kelly Hancock
- Bryan Hughes
- Lois Kolkhorst
- Borris Miles
- Kevin Sparks
Senate Committee on Nominations
- Donna Campbell, Chair
- Kevin Sparks, Vice Chair
- Carol Alvarado
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Bryan Hughes
- Morgan LaMantia
- Borris Miles
- Angela Paxton
- Drew Springer
Senate Committee on State Affairs
- Bryan Hughes, Chair
- Angela Paxton, Vice Chair
- Paul Bettencourt
- Brian Birdwell
- Morgan LaMantia
- José Menéndez
- Mayes Middleton
- Tan Parker
- Charles Perry
- Charles Schwertner
- Judith Zaffirini
Senate Committee on Transportation
- Robert Nichols, Chair
- Royce West, Vice Chair
- Carol Alvarado
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Kelly Hancock
- Phil King
- Borris Miles
- Tan Parker
- Charles Perry
Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs
- Kelly Hancock, Chair
- Tan Parker, Vice Chair
- César Blanco
- Sarah Eckhardt
- Roland Gutierrez
- Bob Hall
- Kevin Sparks
Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs
- Charles Perry, Chair
- Kelly Hancock, Vice Chair
- César Blanco
- Pete Flores
- Roland Gutierrez
- Nathan Johnson
- Lois Kolkhorst
- Kevin Sparks
- Drew Springer
Senate Special Committee on Redistricting
- Joan Huffman, Chair
- Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Vice Chair
- Carol Alvarado
- Brian Birdwell
- Brandon Creighton
- Kelly Hancock
- Robert Nichols
- Charles Perry
- Drew Springer
- Royce West
- Judith Zaffirini