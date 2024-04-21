Expand / Collapse search

Luke Bryan slips on fan's cellphone, jokes his 'lawyer will be calling'

By Caroline Thayer
Updated  April 21, 2024 4:13pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX News
GettyImages-1783659640.jpg article

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Expand

Luke Bryan wound up on his butt Saturday night after taking a nasty fall onstage. 

Performing at the Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver, B.C. Bryan was walking across the stage when he slipped on a cell phone that had found its way onto the stage, following a disconcerting trend where fans toss items at singers during their performance.

Bryan's left foot slipped and flung into the air, per fan-recorded video. He narrowly avoided landing flat on his back, bracing for the fall with his left arm.

'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT AND LUKE BRYAN  HAVE AWKWARD TIFF, MOCKS JUDGE'S COUNTRY TWANG

Lying on the stage for a few moments, Bryan sat up and showed the crowd the now infamous cellphone before uttering a few inadubile words. "Hold up," he shouted at the crowd from his knees. "Did anybody get that?" he joked.

Country Singer Luke Bryan Changes Waylaid Mother's Flat Tire

A mom received help from a distinctive Good Samaritan after blowing a tire in Columbia, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 24. (Credit: Courtney Potts via Storyful)

Bryan then handed the phone back to someone in the crowd, insisting that everything was square. "Alright, it's okay. Hey, my lawyer - my lawyer will be calling," he teased.

Bryan continued to be a good sport about the fall, asking people in the crowd to see the footage, before taking someone's phone. Playing at The Commodore Ballroom which seats less than 1,000 people, Bryan wanted to ensure all his fans enjoyed themselves.  

"Let's zoom in," he said, directing the crew to display the imagery on the jumbotron. "There I am jumping. I'm hyping the crowd," he says, watching his flub back again. 

"There it is," he exclaimed. "This is viral," he said, much to his glee.

Without skipping a beat, Bryan continued on with his show. A representative for the "American Idol" judge did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bryan is currently on his "Mind of a Country Boy" tour, and will perform in Saskatoon, SK on Wednesday. 

Read more of this story from FOX News. 