Luling business fire leads to arrest; suspect charged with 3 felonies

A suspect was arrested and charged with three felonies after a fire at a Luling business, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO), on August 26, Luling fire asked SFMO to look into what started a fire at a business.

At the scene, investigators found evidence of tampering and found guns, suspected liquid meth, and about $820,000 worth of cash, gold, and silver.

The suspect was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering. The suspect was also charged with tampering or fabricating evidence.

"Our investigators are trained to look for evidence of all crimes at a scene, not just arson," said State Fire Marshal Debra Knight. "While investigating fires might be our primary objective, that often includes working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation. State and local partnerships are one of our greatest assets in investigating and stopping criminal activity."

According to SFMO, the suspect's name is not being released.

The ongoing investigation is being coordinated by SFMO and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.