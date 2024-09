article

The Brief Person dies after being struck by vehicle on I-35 Expect delays around 900 North I-35 northbound



A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on I-35.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded at just after 5:30 a.m. to 900 North I-35 northbound.

Officials say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.