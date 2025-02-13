Luling children protest to save city pool

The Brief The Luling City Council is considering closing down its last public pool On Thursday, kids protested at city hall



Even though it's cold now, kids in Luling have their minds set on how they will spend their summer, and that's in jeopardy because the city is considering closing their only public pool.

The Luling City Council met to discuss agenda items on Thursday, including the future of the Southside pool, which is set to shut down due to costly repairs.

Students of all ages protested outside Luling City Hall against the idea.

Local perspective:

"I've been going there since I was a little kid, and it means a lot," said Gregorio Estrada, a high school protester. "I just went with my friends, and that's the only thing we can really do."

A 10-year-old organized the demonstration after watching a Black History Month documentary.

"We put on a movie, and he asked me like, 'Well, what are they doing marching in the street? What is that?' And I told them, and they were protesting," said Ruby Salas, the mother of the boy who organized it.

Her son decided to put one together for something he was passionate about. He was joined by a group of locals who felt the same way.

"That's the only pool we have in Luling, and we should be able to go to the pool," said Javid Diaz, who was protesting with his brother.

"It's really only thing we could do over here, it's just fun," said Estrada. "I want every young kid to have that same experience we had."