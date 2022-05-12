Lockdown at Luling ISD lifted following family violence incident

Luling ISD was reportedly in lockdown earlier this morning because of a family violence incident.

According to the Luling Police Department, officers were called to Magnolia Living & Rehabilitation around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12. When officers arrived at the nursing home on North Magnolia Avenue in Luling, they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life-threatening injuries. She was reportedly shot once by the father of her child. Police have identified the suspect as Andrew Drake Wright.

Wright is wanted on several warrants, according to police. Since the suspect is not in custody, the school district was placed on lockdown this morning, according to Luling Police Chief Bill Sala.

"Luling ISD is currently under ‘Secure,’" Luling ISD said in a tweet around 8:45 a.m. "No one will be entering or leaving any building until the 'Secure' has been lifted. Additional information will follow."

Around 9 a.m., the school district tweeted, "Luling ISD is now out of SECURE. Entry to buildings allowed to visitors through the front offices once again."

The school district provided its final update in a tweet at 9:14 a.m.: "At 8:29am Luling ISD was placed on SECURE. The administrators and staff followed procedures and at 8:59am the SECURE was lifted. All students and staff are safe and look forward to continuing their school day with the same eagerness as they began the day. Thank you."

Police are still searching for Andrew Drake Wright.

Anyone with information should call 911.