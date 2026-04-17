APD looking for 3 suspects accused of robbing store in The Domain

The Brief APD is looking for three robbery suspects The incident happened on March 13 at Macy's at The Domain An employee tried to stop the suspects, but the employee was assaulted



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three robbery suspects.

What we know:

Police said on March 13, officers responded to a robbery at the Macy's at The Domain.

Three suspects coordinated shoplifting merchandise at the store. When an employee tried to stop them, one of the suspects assaulted the employee and injured them.

Austin police described the suspects below:

Suspect #1:

Hispanic Male

Late teens to early 20s

Thin mustache

Thin build

He was last seen wearing a black Denim Tears hoodie, ripped jeans, black Armani Exchange hat and black Jordan 4s

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Suspect #2:

Hispanic Male

Late teens to early 20s

Thin mustache

Thin build

Short black hair with shaved sides

He was last seen wearing a gray Vans t-shirt, ripped jeans, black Vans shoes, and had various tattoos on both hands and forearms

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Suspect #3:

Black Male

Late teens to early 20s

Thin build

Long, curly hair

He was last seen wearing black George V Paris hoodie, black sweatpants, and a black beanie

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Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.