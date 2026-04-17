APD looking for 3 suspects accused of robbing store in The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three robbery suspects.
What we know:
Police said on March 13, officers responded to a robbery at the Macy's at The Domain.
Three suspects coordinated shoplifting merchandise at the store. When an employee tried to stop them, one of the suspects assaulted the employee and injured them.
Austin police described the suspects below:
Suspect #1:
- Hispanic Male
- Late teens to early 20s
- Thin mustache
- Thin build
- He was last seen wearing a black Denim Tears hoodie, ripped jeans, black Armani Exchange hat and black Jordan 4s
Suspect #2:
- Hispanic Male
- Late teens to early 20s
- Thin mustache
- Thin build
- Short black hair with shaved sides
- He was last seen wearing a gray Vans t-shirt, ripped jeans, black Vans shoes, and had various tattoos on both hands and forearms
Suspect #3:
- Black Male
- Late teens to early 20s
- Thin build
- Long, curly hair
- He was last seen wearing black George V Paris hoodie, black sweatpants, and a black beanie
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department