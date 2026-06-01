Austin weather: May rainfall helps fill Llano River

The Brief The May rainfall has helped fill some Central Texas waterways The storm runoff from the rain filled the Highland Lakes which flowed into the Llano River Llano residents spoke about the recent rainfall



It was a very wet month of May in the Texas Hill Country.

The storm runoff from the spring rain filled the Highland Lakes and flowed into the Llano River.

What they're saying:

The recent rain in the Hill Country has been a mixed blessing, according to Wally Busey, who works at a Hwy 29 store.

"My customers talk about cutting hay, so everybody is looking to get their hay cut but says it's too wet, then they come back in and say it's too dry. Well, make up their mind, you know," said Busey.

The start of June comes after a rain-filled May for those who live in the Llano river basin. The river had three big surges: May 20, May 22 and May 27.

The Llano River did not jump into a flood stage, but the strong flow did create white water rapids that had several people riding the waves.

"I knew the water was up, so it takes a brave soul to be able to do that. I personally would not, but I will watch them from the safe shore," said Jordana Merrill.

Merrill and her husband, Chase, recently opened an antique store next to the Llano River bridge. They are hoping the late spring green from all the rain will mean putting green into their cash register through the summer months.

"We've had a lot of people from out of town, they are kayaking, they are fishing, they are hiking, going to Enchanted Rock, and we want them to come through the store and shop a little bit," said Chase.

Downstream in Kingsland, the area known as the slab, had some water rushing over the roadway on Monday, but not enough to stop traffic or people from jumping in.

The flow down the Llano River is expected to continue into the first week of June. But the chance for rain is expected to start tapering off. And while the cycle of longer periods without rain will eventually return, those who live in this part of the Hill Country have learned to live with a river and a climate that can change very quickly.

LCRA opened one floodgate at Starkey Dam in late May after the last round of rain moved through. It’s closed now, and the forecast may not be enough to open the gate again.