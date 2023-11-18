Major crash in NE Travis County leaves two with life-threatening injuries: ATCEMS

Two people are in the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a major collision in northeast Travis County, according to ATCEMS.

At around 8:14 a.m. Saturday morning, medics and AFD responded to a two-vehicle collision at 10100 Decker Lane.

ATCEMS said two patients, one adult and one teenager, were involved, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. Both were declared trauma alerts.

Medics transported the adult to Dell Seton Medical Center and the teenager to Dell Children's Medical Center, both patients with critical, life-threatening injuries.