Austin police officer hit by driver of stolen vehicle: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin police officer was injured Friday morning after being hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle.
Police say officers were patrolling the 7200 block of Hart Lane, near Far West, around 6:56 a.m., when they saw a stolen vehicle.
As officers approached the vehicle to investigate, APD says the suspect accelerated and hit one of the officers.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are investigating the incident.