Makayla Renee Vincent: Missing teen last seen on March 26
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police are looking for a missing teenager last seen almost a week ago.
What we know:
14-year-old Makayla Renee Vincent was last seen on March 26.
She is described as a Black female, 5'5" and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Pflugerville police have classified her as a runaway juvenile.
What we don't know:
No description of her clothing or items was given, nor information about where she was last seen.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Makayla is asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Pflugerville Police Department.