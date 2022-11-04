'Make Camo Your Cause' looks to help homeless veterans

Veterans and homelessness should never be in the same sentence, but men and women who bravely served our country find themselves sleeping on the streets they fought to protect.

This November, FOX 7 Austin is participating in "Make Camo Your Cause."

David Traxler, executive director of U.S. Vets - Houston, joins Mike Warren to talk about the organization, how they help homeless veterans and how big an issue veteran homelessness is.

To donate or learn more, click here.