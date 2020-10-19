Mama Mary’s Pumpkin Patch makes adjustments this year for COVID-19

For many, pumpkin patches and fall go hand-in-hand.

”All the kids love coming to the pumpkin patch,” said Mary Tristan, owner of Mama Mary’s Pumpkin Patch Farm.

Just like with many other things, COVID-19 has changed the way businesses have to operate. This time, it’s for Mama Mary’s. “It has been an unusual year for everybody,” said Tristan.

Guests who visit the farm are required to wear facemasks and stay at least six feet apart. Hand-washing stations are also placed throughout the farm for guests to use and staff members regularly wipe down high-touch surface areas. “We’re doing our part,” said Tristan.

She also added that they’re trying to move towards more limitless contact, with things such as online tickets. “We want to control the flow of traffic with online ticket sales,” Tristan said.

The CDC lists going to a pumpkin patch as a “moderate risk activity” on a scale from low to high risk. According to the chart, the CDC says it would possibly be safer going to outdoor pumpkin patches rather than going trick-or-treating in the traditional sense of going door to door.

Tristan says Mama Mary’s Pumpkin Patch sees the majority of their visitors over the weekend, adding everyone who comes out is following their guidelines and respecting their policies.

