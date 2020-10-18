Round Rock Operation Blue Santa to host Trunk or Treat on Oct. 24

Round Rock Operation Blue Santa is hosting a kid-safe, socially distant Halloween Trunk or Treat event this year to celebrate the spookiest holiday.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Round Rock Public Safety Center on N. Mays Street.

Attendees can visit the free event to receive candy and view the decorated trunks from the safety of their cars. Costumes are encouraged and masks will be required.

Attendees can also donate toys or cash for Blue Santa if they wish as they enter the event.

Those wanting to set up a booth or trunk at the event can still register until Wednesday, October 21. Registration forms are available on the Round Rock Blue Santa's Facebook page and can be emailed, faxed or phoned in. Participants have the option to choose a booth or a trunk. Vehicles will need to be set up between 3 and 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot and must remain parked until the event is over for safety.

No electrical support for vehicle decorations will be provided and selling, other than the concession stand fundraiser, is prohibited. Participants will be responsible for the setup and clean up of their trunk locations.

There will be prizes for the best-decorated trunk or booth.

For more information on the event, check out the Round Rock Blue Santa's Facebook page.

