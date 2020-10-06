Man, 24, arrested in death of woman who was shot after leaving Liberty Co. church

article

The sheriff’s office says a Louisiana man has been arrested in the death of a woman who was shot in her car shortly after leaving a church service in Liberty County.

Authorities say Henry Davis, 24, was arrested at the home of relatives in Jefferson Parish, La., on Tuesday morning on a murder warrant out of Liberty County.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

The victim, 29-year-old Markie McGinnis, was found dead by passing motorists on FM 2830 in Raywood, Texas, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

From the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office says it appears McGinnis had been shot several times through her driver’s side window shortly after leaving a church service in the area.

Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the suspect was a Louisiana resident, and Davis was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Advertisement

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Texas Rangers and Louisiana authorities to bring Davis back to Texas to face a murder charge.

Authorities say no witnesses to the shooting have come forward, and there is no known motive.

Anyone who saw a possible roadside disturbance in the area of the shooting on Sunday is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936)336-4500.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS