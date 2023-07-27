Man accused of assaulting elderly man near WilCo Confederate statue cleared by jury

A trial surrounding a confederate monument in downtown Georgetown closed after more than two years Tuesday. The jury came back with a not guilty verdict.

According to court documents, a man claimed he went up to the Confederate statue to read its inscription in April 2021.

That's when he said he was shoved into a sitting position by a man dressed in a Confederate uniform, and then he ripped his mask off.

"That was about it," said Jim Ellinger, who caught the interaction on video. "It was a very minor scuffle. No injuries, and it was just as quick as it started."

Shortly after, an arrest warrant went out for the man in uniform, Lee Radar Wallace. It claims he assaulted an elderly person.

Ellinger, who was reporting on the trial for his group, Austin Airwaves, was asked to testify.

"I step out the door, and a police detective puts a subpoena in my hand," said Ellinger. "Totally surprised me. I had no idea."

After hearing from witnesses and watching the video, a jury concluded the incident was not assault.

"They were not out very long," said Ellinger. "They came back and said, ‘not guilty, thank you all very much,’ and he walked away."

The attorney for Wallace, Lytza Rojas, told FOX 7, "It was clear the complainant had more involvement in the events surrounding that day than he ever reported to the police, or told the jury until cross-examination."

"They introduced doubt," said Ellinger. "Like well, he could have tripped. He could have been trying to protect the lady's handbag. I was not surprised that he was acquitted."

Ellinger said the not guilty verdict is not welcome to everyone.

"I think a lot of people in Georgetown and in Williamson County are upset with the verdict," said Ellinger.

The defense added, "it's pleased the jury took the time and consideration to examine all the facts instead of jump to a conclusion based on an incomplete video posted to Facebook."

Below you can find the full statement from Wallace’s attorney, Lytza Rojas:

"On July 25, 2023, a Williamson County jury returned a "NOT GUILTY" verdict against Mr. Lee Rader Wallace after careful consideration of the evidence presented. During the presentation of the case, it was clear the complainant had more involvement in the events surrounding that day than he ever reported to the police, or told the jury until cross-examination, and that the video on Facebook was only a part of the story. The State’s witness accounts were riddled with inconsistencies and there was little to no investigation by law enforcement. We are pleased the jury took the time and consideration to examine all the facts instead of jump to a conclusion based on an incomplete video posted to Facebook."