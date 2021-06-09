Man accused of kidnapping Dallas 4-year-old now charged with his murder

article

The man arrested for kidnapping a Dallas 4-year-old is now charged with murdering him.

Dallas police made the announcement late Wednesday. They cited lab evidence linking Darriynn Brown to 4-year-old Cash Gernon at the time of his death. He's now charged with capital murder.

Last month, Dallas police say surveillance cameras show Brown taking Cash out of the bed he was sleeping in. The boy's body was found several homes away.

Cash and his twin were living with a woman named Monica Sherrod. She was not a legal guardian.

The boys had been dropped off there by their father.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Attorney claims man accused of killing Dallas 4-year-old is schizophrenic

Charges upgraded for 18-year-old accused of kidnapping and killing 4-year-old Dallas boy

Father of 4-year-old boy who was murdered apologizes for leaving him in Dallas

18-year-old accused of killing Dallas 4-year-old had previous arrest in April

Advertisement

Dallas police arrest 18-year-old in connection with murder of 4-year-old