Man accused of stealing cellphone from dying woman who collapsed while jogging
ST. LOUIS - A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St. Louis sidewalk.
Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney.
Brian Davenport (St. Louis Police Dept.)
The 64-year-old jogger collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the city’s Soulard neighborhood, police said.
Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk.
The woman later died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.