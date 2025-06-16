Man arrested, charged with DWI for killing motorcyclist in South Austin

article

The Brief Man hits and kills motorcyclist in South Austin APD said it happened in the 1700 block of South Pleasant Valley Road The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated



A man was arrested and charged with DWI after hitting and killing a motorcyclist in South Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on June 12, around 9:19 p.m., officers responded to a crash that involved an SUV and a motorcycle in the 1700 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 34-year-old Eliasib Cortes Vargas, was taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Thomas Ajanel Chan, was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and more charges are pending.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.