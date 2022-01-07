Man arrested, charged with capital murder in August 2018 shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for an August 2018 fatal shooting in North Austin.

25-year-old Deandre Eric Conner was arrested in the 1800 block of Rundberg Lane by members of a US Marshals-led task force for the shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Rogers.

In 2018, the Austin Police Department (APD) said officers were called out to the 1600 block of Mearns Meadow Blvd. for reports of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m. on August 24.

When police arrived, they found Rogers on the sidewalk with obvious trauma. He was transported to Dell Seton University Medical Center where he died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

An arrest warrant charging Conner with Rogers' murder was issued on Dec. 8, 2021. A fugitive investigation revealed Conner was still in the Austin area and he was seen at an apartment complex off Rundberg Lane.

Conner was surrounded by authorities and arrested without incident, says the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Conner was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where he will await a judicial proceeding.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter