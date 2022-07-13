Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 2 in Kyle

A man is in custody after he shot and killed two people in Kyle late last night, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says that around 10:43 p.m. July 12, dispatch received a 911 call from a man who said he had shot two people in the 100 block of Lawnsdale.

Deputies responded and found the bodies of two men, both with gunshot wounds. The caller, identified as 30-year-old Noe Raymundo Ibarra, was taken into custody after he was identified as the shooter.

Noe Raymundo Ibarra

Detectives are currently interviewing multiple people and working on notifying next of kin, says HCSO.

Ibarra was transported to the Hays County Jail and is facing a charge of first-degree felony capital murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ben Giesleman with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or Benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.