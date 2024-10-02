Man arrested for DWI after 3-vehicle crash in North Austin

article

A man was arrested for DWI following a deadly three-vehicle crash in North Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said on Sept. 29, around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of Burnet Road.

An initial crash happened between an SUV and a motorcycle, followed by another crash where a pickup truck hit the same motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as Brayan Cuellar.

The drivers of the SUV and the pickup truck remained on scene. The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 37-year-old Andrew Lycan, was arrested for DWI.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.