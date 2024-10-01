Witness tries saving victim in North Austin shooting

The brief Police are investigating two homicides that happened within 12 hours in North Austin. One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting at the High Octane Game Room. One person was killed in a shooting near Northgate Blvd.



The Austin Police Department is investigating two homicides that happened within 12 hours. A witness said she tried to help save one of the victims who was shot early Tuesday morning.

"All of a sudden it’s just bam," High Octane Game Room cashier Natasha Stockton said.

It was around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Stockton was working at the High Octane Game Room off Research Boulevard in North Austin.

"I heard what it sounded like, kind of like a machine falling or someone falling off their chair, and then I realized it was a gun, and it was like consecutive, like seven consecutive shots after that," Stockton said.

She said she called 911 and peeked out. Just feet from the door, she said she saw a teen who had been shot in the legs.

"He was like wailing in pain," Stockton said.

A nurse from inside the game room went outside to help.

"I was like, no, guys, get back inside," Stockton said. "I didn’t know if the shooter was still here, and so we got him inside and locked the door and put a tourniquet on and gave the guy, I was like, take off your belt, to try and save him."

Stockton said her husband then found another teen in the parking lot who was shot in the chest.

"We just all ran to help him because at that point in time, you have somebody that’s dying," Stockton said.

The Austin Police Department said one person died at the scene.

"He was 17 years old," Stockton said. "I’m a mom and my son is 16. I just couldn’t imagine."

Austin police said another person was taken to the hospital.

"I believe that we helped the guy, this gentleman right here, we brought in, live, because of everybody’s quick thinking," Stockton said.

A third person involved showed up at a local hospital.

"This is something that’s becoming too normal, which is scary," Stockton said.

Less than seven hours earlier, Austin police responded to an incident near the intersection of Metric Boulevard and Rundberg Lane in North Austin.

"We had callers advise that someone had been shot," Austin Police representative Leah Ratliff said.

Police said they found someone with obvious signs of trauma. First responders tried to save them, but the victim died at the scene.

"Austin was never like this, I don't know what's happening," Stockton said.

APD said these are isolated incidents and there’s no threat to the public.

Suspect and victim identifying information has not been released yet. These are active investigations.