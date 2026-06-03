Man arrested for exposing himself to 2 different women in same Austin park

article

The Brief Austin police arrest a man who is accused of exposing himself to two separate women in two separate incidents at Copperfield Park Jacoby Duane Lacy faces several charges The incidents happened on May 15 and June 1



A man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to two separate women in two separate incidents.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says at around 12:42 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to a report of an assault involving an elderly woman who was walking her dog in the Copperfield Park area, around the 1400 block of East Yager Lane.

The victim said that an unknown male approached her, the two started talking, and during the conversation the man exposed himself and made inappropriate comments toward the victim.

APD says that the victim said that when she attempted to leave, the man followed her and made unwanted sexual physical contact.

Officers were able to locate and detain the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jacoby Duane Lacy.

Dig deeper:

On June 2, APD says Lacy was charged in a separate investigation involving another female victim in connection to an incident that happened on May 15.

Police say Lacy is accused of exposing himself to an adult female and her child, also at Copperfield Park.

What's next:

Lacy has been booked into the Travis County Jail.

In connection to the June 1 incident, Lacy is charged with:

Indecent Assault- Class A Misdemeanor

Indecent Exposure- Class B Misdemeanor

Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault- 2nd degree felony

In connection to the May 15 incident, Lacy is charged with:

Indecent Exposure- Class B Misdemeanor

Indecency with a Child – 3rd degree felony

What you can do:

APD Detectives believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who has had contact with this suspect or who may have been a victim of a similar incident is encouraged to reach out to the Austin Police Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095.