Man arrested following pursuit in New Braunfels over stolen truck

An 18-year-old has been arrested in New Braunfels following a police pursuit over a stolen truck.

The New Braunfels Police Department says that on Oct. 28 around 6:15 p.m., a patrol officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The driver failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, turning onto FM 725. When the driver approached an intersection, the truck crashed into the back of a red Ford Escape stopped at the intersection. The impact caused the Escape to enter oncoming traffic, where it was struck again by a blue Dodge Ram pickup. Both drivers were not injured.

Following the crash, the suspect driver exited the pickup truck and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers and taken into custody without further incident, says NBPD. He was also uninjured in the accident.

The suspect, identified as 18-year old Jesus Romero from New Braunfels, was then taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading in a Vehicle, Hit & Run (Accident Involving Damage over $250), and Possession of Marijuana.

Portions of FM 725 and Union Wine Road in that area were closed by the NBPD Traffic Unit so that a full accident reconstruction could be conducted, says NBPD.

