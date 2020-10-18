Man ejected from truck during police chase in New Braunfels

A man is dead following a police chase in New Braunfels Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday of a man making threats to employees of a business, says the New Braunfels Police Department.

When they arrived, the man, identified by police as 43-year-old Ryan Patrick Ingle, ran to his truck and drove away, nearly hitting a security guard. Ingle was able to get away for a short time, but police later located him.

During the chase, Ingle hit another car, causing his truck to roll and eject him from his vehicle. He did not survive the crash, says New Braunfels police.

The driver of the other car was uninjured and New Braunfels police are investigating the incident.

