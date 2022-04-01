Man arrested following SWAT call at Kyle apartment complex

A man has been arrested following a SWAT call at a Kyle apartment complex March 31.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says that narcotics deputies attempted to serve a search and arrest warrant on an individual around 4:30 p.m. at the Saddle Creek Apartments in Kyle.

The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Juan Oscar Zamarron, refused to leave the apartment and barricaded himself inside, leading to the HCSO SWAT team being called in.

Juan Oscar Zamarron (Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO))

Zamarron came out of the apartment and was apprehended without incident, says HCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time, however, there is no danger to the public.

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.

