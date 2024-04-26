Woman steals purse, cashes forged checks with stolen cards: police

Fredericksburg police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing a purse from a vehicle and using the victim's driver's license and debit card to cash forged checks.

On March 6, Fredericksburg police responded to a call about a burglarized vehicle where a purse was stolen.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Suspect vehicle 1 (Fredericksburg Police Department)

It was later determined that an unknown white female suspect utilized the victim's driver's license and debit card to make multiple fraudulent transactions by cashing forged checks at various Texas Regional Bank branch locations on March 12 and 13.

Police determined that this same suspect was involved in similar circumstances at Texas Regional Bank locations in January 2023.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Detective Rivera by calling 830-997-7585, or emailing trivera@fbgtx.org.