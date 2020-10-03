Man arrested for assault at Denton Buc-ee's

article

Police have arrested the suspect accused of assaulting a man outside the Denton Buc-cee's Saturday.

The investigation into this case began just before 12:45 p.m., when Denton PD officers were called to a local hospital.

The victim reported that he was assaulted by a man at Buc-ee’s.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said he and a friend got into an argument with supporters of President Donald Trump at the convenience store.

During the argument a man punched the victim, who suffered a cut below his right eyebrow and a broken tooth.

Courtesy: Denton PD

Police were able to identify the suspect as 44-year-old Jason Lata.

Lata was arrested Saturday night and charged with assault causes bodily injury.

He is being held on $15,000 bond.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said that Lata does not live in Denton.