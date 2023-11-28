Man arrested for attacking, killing elderly man in wheelchair: APD

article

A man was arrested for the death of an elderly man in Northeast Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on Nov. 18, around 9:17 p.m., officers responded to an urgent welfare check call in the 3500 block of Rogge Lane. The call involved a man who was on the ground, not breathing, and CPR was being given.

When officers arrived, they found 68-year-old Baron Godwin unresponsive. He died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that Godwin was in his wheelchair when he was attacked by 62-year-old Ronnie Green, which caused Godwin’s death.

Green was arrested and charged with Injury to the Elderly, a 3rd Degree Felony and given a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.