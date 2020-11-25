Man arrested for shooting his dad in Killeen

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his dad in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 4900 block of Onion Road on Saturday, November 21 at around 10:50 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man in the area who had been shot.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Qutub Uddin Qurashi, was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on November 24.

Detectives say that the shooting was a domestic disturbance between Qurashi, his wife, and their son, 21-year-old Mohammed Ali Qurashi.

Mohammed Ali was taken into custody on November 21 and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $100,000 and he is in the Bell County Jail.

Officials say the investigation into the incident continues.

