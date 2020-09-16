Man arrested in Hutto for stabbing in Southeast Austin

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Hutto wanted for a stabbing in southeast Austin in early September.

25-year-old Stephen Alvarado was apprehended without incident Wednesday afternoon.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Austin police had responded to a stabbing call on Sept. 4 in the 3600 block of Chapman Lane where a victim was bleeding from his neck and appeared to be deceased. A warrant for Alvarado's arrest was issued on Sept. 15.

Austin police requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Alvarado. Members of the task force immediately conducted a fugitive investigation and determined Alvarado fled into the Williamson County area.

Advertisement

Alvarado was taken into custody and bond has been set for $1 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS