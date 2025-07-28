Man arrested for murder after deadly drive-by shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for murder in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in North Austin, police said.
The Austin Police Department said 25-year-old Kenan Greene was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after a murder warrant was issued for him. He was found at an apartment complex in East Austin.
Greene has been booked into the Travis County Jail.
What happened?
The backstory:
Police said on July 19, around 2:07 a.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at 804 East Braker Lane. The caller was yelling for help and said she had been shot and someone else was dead.
When officers arrived, they found the woman who called and a man. Both had gunshot wounds.
The man was identified as the woman's boyfriend, Comarri Thompson. He died from his injuries. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
The investigation showed that the couple were inside their car at Braker Lane and Dessau Road when another car pulled up next to them and shot at them multiple times. The car then left the area.
