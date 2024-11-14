Man arrested for murder after stabbing victim to death in South Austin

A man was arrested for murder after the deadly stabbing of another man in South Austin.

Austin police said on Nov. 13, around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to the C-Mart located at 7811 South 1st Street for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a victim on the ground bleeding. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

RELATED: Suspect detained after stabbing person to death in South Austin: APD

Luis Marroquin, 32

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Luis Marroquin, knew the victim because they both worked as day laborers in the area.

Marroquin saw the victim earlier in the day at Home Depot while waiting for work. Marroquin was sitting next to the victim in the parking lot of the store and unprovokedly turned and stabbed the victim.

Later, officers found Marroquin in the area.

He was arrested for murder and was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.