Suspect detained after stabbing person to death in South Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - One person has been detained after a deadly stabbing in South Austin.
Austin police said on Nov. 13, around 4:17 p.m., the 911 call center received multiple calls about a man stabbing another man at a gas station in the 7800 block of South 1st St.
When officers arrived, they found a victim bleeding in the parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.
The suspect was later found and detained nearby.
This is the Austin Police Department's 60th homicide investigation this year.
If anyone has any information, contact the Austin Police Department.