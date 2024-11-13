Suspect detained after stabbing person to death in South Austin: APD

The Brief 1 person has died in a stabbing in South Austin APD detained the suspect The stabbing happened in the 7800 block of South 1st St.



One person has been detained after a deadly stabbing in South Austin.

Austin police said on Nov. 13, around 4:17 p.m., the 911 call center received multiple calls about a man stabbing another man at a gas station in the 7800 block of South 1st St.

When officers arrived, they found a victim bleeding in the parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

MORE STORIES:

The suspect was later found and detained nearby.

This is the Austin Police Department's 60th homicide investigation this year.

If anyone has any information, contact the Austin Police Department.