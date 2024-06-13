Man breaks into North Austin homes with knife: APD

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a man in connection to a series of burglaries.

Police said the break-ins began on June 7, around 5 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Chatham Avenue. The suspect broke into the home holding a knife in one of the burglaries.

Preliminary information revealed the suspect may live near the Windsor Park area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5'6-5'8 with tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Burglary unit at 512-974-6941. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.